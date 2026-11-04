Hopper recorded eight tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and three defensed passes, including an interception, in last Thursday's 27-19 victory over Carolina.

Hopper finished third on Green Bay with his eight stops, but that was only one part of his impactful performance. The third-year linebacker picked off Bryce Young in the backfield in the second quarter to give the Packers the ball in Carolina territory, and he sacked Young early in the third period on a drive that ended in a Panthers punt. Hopper has started and logged over a 90 percent defensive snap share each of the past two weeks, and given his performance against Carolina, he doesn't figure to give up that role soon.