Packers' Ulrick John: Signs with Green Bay
The Packers signed John off the Cardinals' practice squad Tuesday.
John will assume the 53-man roster spot of Kyle Murphy (foot), who was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. The Packers' preferred starting options at offensive tackle, Bryan Bulaga (ankle) and David Bakhtiari (hamstring), are both in danger of missing Thursday's game against the Bears, which could pave the way for John to play significant snaps right away with his new team. Murphy had previously started all three of the Packers' games and led the offensive line with 219 snaps while Bulaga and Bakhtiari have managed their respective injuries.
