Scott (hamstring) has been ruled out for the Packers' Week 2 matchup against the Lions on Monday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Scott has been sidelined since early September with the injury, and he will now be forced to miss each of the team's first two regular-season games. If Darnell Savage (shoulder) is sidelined for Monday's contest, the Packers could have very little depth among its group of safeties.