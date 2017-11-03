Packers' Vince Biegel: Activated from PUP list
Biegel (foot) was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Friday.
Green Bay's fourth-round pick has recovered from offseason foot surgery and seems set to make his NFL debut Monday night against the Packers. Off the bat, we'd expect Biegel to slot in as a depth linebacker behind Clay Matthews, Nick Perry and Ahmad Brooks (back), though he could garner more playing time than expected if Brooks isn't cleared to suit up.
More News
