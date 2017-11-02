Packers' Vince Biegel: Appears ready to come off PUP list
The Packers are expected to activate Biegel (foot) off the Physically Unable to Perform list prior to Monday's game against the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
With the team releasing defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois on Wednesday, the Packers have an open spot on the 53-man roster that will likely be reserved for the rookie linebacker, who has been sidelined all season after undergoing his second foot surgery in May. Biegel resumed practicing Oct. 18 and seems to have made positive progress in his recovery, so the Packers may be eager to see if he can aid their pass rush. It's not expected that Biegel will be in store for an abundance of snaps off the bat with Nick Perry, Clay Matthews and Ahmad Brooks ahead of him on the depth chart.
