Biegel (foot) was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the beginning of training camp, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Biegel underwent surgery on his foot back in May and he remains without a concrete timetable for return. Packers' head coach Mike McCarthy said Biegel could be back in "a couple weeks," but he wouldn't get any more specific. The rookie linebacker is the only player Green Bay added to what is a thin position group. Though he'll have a learning curve after missing so much offseason time, Biegel could see a consistent role on the defense once he's healthy and the regular season roles around.