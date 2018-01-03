Packers' Vince Biegel: Minimal impact in first year
Biegel posted 16 tackles (11 solo) over nine games during his rookie season with the Packers.
Biegel missed a good chunk of time after undergoing foot surgery in May, but he was still able to suit up for more than half of the games in his rookie season. The Packers will be hoping he can provide a boost to the team's pass rush in 2018.
