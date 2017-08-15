Biegel (foot) has yet to return to practice following his May surgery, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

There were some rumbles earlier this week that Biegel could return to the practice field but coach Mike McCarthy shut those down Tuesday. As for now, the rookie linebacker is still on the team's PUP list but has been making some decent-sized strides. The expectation is that Biegel will be able to at least practice before the regular season, but nothing is a given at this point in time.