Packers' Vince Biegel: Takes first step to activation
Biegel (foot) participated in practice Wednesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Biegel's professional debut has been delayed by May surgery to repair a fracture in his foot, forcing him first to the preseason PUP list and then the regular-season version. While residing on those lists, he wasn't allowed to practice, but returning at his first opportunity to do so opens up a three-week window in which to be activated to the 53-man roster. If he receives the all-clear at some point, Biegel will provide depth at outside linebacker behind the veteran trio of Clay Matthews, Nick Perry (hand) and Ahmad Brooks (back).
