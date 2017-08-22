Play

Biegel (foot) will not practice the rest of the week or play in Saturday's preseason contest against Denver.

Ruling Biegel out of all activities four days in advance isn't a positive sign for his recovery. The Packers have yet to see what he can do for a full practice, and time is winding down on preseason. Biegel has had surgery on this foot twice in the past year, though, so the Packers are not in a hurry to rush him back, but a lot of fans are eager to see if he can make moves on the depth chart when he's healthy.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories