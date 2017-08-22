Biegel (foot) will not practice the rest of the week or play in Saturday's preseason contest against Denver.

Ruling Biegel out of all activities four days in advance isn't a positive sign for his recovery. The Packers have yet to see what he can do for a full practice, and time is winding down on preseason. Biegel has had surgery on this foot twice in the past year, though, so the Packers are not in a hurry to rush him back, but a lot of fans are eager to see if he can make moves on the depth chart when he's healthy.