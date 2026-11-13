Coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that he expects Brinson (calf) to play again at some point this season, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Brinson suffered a calf injury during the preseason that forced him to miss the Packers' first three regular-season games before he was ultimately sent to injured reserve in early October. LaFleur also said Thursday that Brinson is recovering from a groin surgery, which could be a factor in his extended absence. Until he comes back from IR, Anthony Campbell figures to continue to see increased reps on the defensive line in his stead.