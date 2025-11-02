Brinson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Brinson was not listed on the packers injury report Wednesday after recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered prior to Week 8. The decision is not a surprise as the defensive end has been a healthy scratch for most of the Packers' campaign. The 2025 sixth-round rookie will have to look toward his next potential opportunity for rotational defensive line snaps in Week 10 against the Steelers.