Green Bay placed Brinson (calf/groin) on injured reserve Saturday.

Brinson hurt his calf during the preseason and didn't suit up for the Packers' first three games. He logged a limited practice this Wednesday but slipped and injured his groin, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, and was then a DNP both Thursday and Friday. Though Brinson's placement on IR means the Packers now have an open roster spot, they didn't add anyone to the active roster or elevate any players ahead of Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay, so they'll enter that contest with a 52-man roster.