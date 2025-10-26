default-cbs-image
Brinson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers due to a hamstring injury, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Brinson popped up on Friday's practice report as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury and was tagged as questionable for Week 8. The rookie sixth-rounder has not been cleared to play Sunday, which leaves Nazir Stackhouse and Karl Brooks as the Packers' two rotational defensive tackles behind starters Colby Wooden and Devonte Wyatt.

