Brinson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers due to a hamstring injury, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Brinson popped up on Friday's practice report as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury and was tagged as questionable for Week 8. The rookie sixth-rounder has not been cleared to play Sunday, which leaves Nazir Stackhouse and Karl Brooks as the Packers' two rotational defensive tackles behind starters Colby Wooden and Devonte Wyatt.