Packers' Will Redmond: Accrues 36 tackles in 2019
Redmond recorded 36 tackles and a pass breakup over 13 regular-season games in 2019.
Redmond made four starts this year while Darnell Savage battled an ankle injury, but the emergence of Chandon Sullivan forced Redmond to the bench on defense late in the season, as he didn't record a defensive snap after Week 10. The 26-year-old Redmond did play in the NFC championship due to injury as well. He has a long way to go in terms of pass coverage, so he'll likely need to carve out a special-teams role in 2020 if the Packers retain him. Redmond will be an exclusive-rights free agent in March.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.