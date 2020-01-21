Play

Redmond recorded 36 tackles and a pass breakup over 13 regular-season games in 2019.

Redmond made four starts this year while Darnell Savage battled an ankle injury, but the emergence of Chandon Sullivan forced Redmond to the bench on defense late in the season, as he didn't record a defensive snap after Week 10. The 26-year-old Redmond did play in the NFC championship due to injury as well. He has a long way to go in terms of pass coverage, so he'll likely need to carve out a special-teams role in 2020 if the Packers retain him. Redmond will be an exclusive-rights free agent in March.

