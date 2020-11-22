site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Will Redmond: Active Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Redmond (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
The 26-year-old missed the past two games with the shoulder issue, but he'll be back on the field Sunday. Redmond should fill a reserve role in the secondary for Green Bay.
