Redmond (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Redmond missed the season finale with a hamstring injury, but he leveraged the bye week to get back to full health. The 26-year-old didn't play a defensive snap over the last three games he played, so he likely won't get many postseason opportunities, barring injury, especially if Raven Greene (ankle) returns from IR.

