Packers' Will Redmond: Clears concussion protocol
Redmond (concussion) is not listed on the Packers' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Redmond's absence from the team's final injury report indicates he has cleared concussion protocol. Barring any setbacks, he is set to resume his role as depth secondary help and special teams' contributor.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Dave Richard has the low-down on the impactful injuries that will affect your Fantasy matchups...
-
Week 5 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 5 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...