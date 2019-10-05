Play

Redmond (concussion) is not listed on the Packers' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Redmond's absence from the team's final injury report indicates he has cleared concussion protocol. Barring any setbacks, he is set to resume his role as depth secondary help and special teams' contributor.

