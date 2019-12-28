Play

Redmond (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for the Packers' regular season finale against the Lions, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Redmond was a non-participant at practice all week and looks like unlikely to suit up. Official confirmation on his status should come closer to kickoff. If he does indeed sit out look for Ibraheim Campbell see some extra work providing depth in the secondary.

