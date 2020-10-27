Redmond collected six total tackles while earning his first start of the season during Sunday's 35-20 win against the Texans.

Redmond had been active for the Packers' first five games of the year, but he never garnered more than 56 percent of the defensive workload in any of those contests. Sunday against Houston, Redmond fielded all 68 of Green Bay's defensive snaps while logging a season best in tackles. He'll be in line for another significant workload during Week 8 if Darnell Savage (quadriceps) is unable to make his return at free safety.