Redmond (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's regular season finale against the Lions, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Redmond was deemed doubtful after he was a non-participant at practice all week, so this news isn't surprising. With the veteran sidelined for Week 17, Ibraheim Campbell is the only healthy depth safety on the roster.

