The Packers signed Redmond to their active roster Tuesday.

Redmond was signed to Green Bay's practice squad on Sept. 11 and takes the roster spot vacated by Jermaine Whitehead, who was released Tuesday. The former third-round pick in 2016 has yet to appear in an NFL game due to a knee injury he suffered in his rookie year, though that seems likely to change now that he's on Green Bay's 53-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories