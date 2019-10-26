Redmond (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Redmond was a solid placeholder while Darnell Savage (ankle) was out for essentially the last three games. Savage is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, so Redmond may revert to a situational role, where he hovered around a 40-percent snap share before Savage's injury.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories