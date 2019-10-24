Redmond (ankle) was limited in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Redmond may have picked up his ankle issue during practice this week. The fourth-year pro has played over 90 percent of snaps on defense during Green Bay's last two games. Those performances came with Darnell Savage (ankle) sidelined. In the event that Savage is able to retake the field Week 8, Redmond would likely revert to a rotational role in Green Bay's secondary.

