Packers' Will Redmond: Limited in practice
Redmond (ankle) was limited in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Redmond may have picked up his ankle issue during practice this week. The fourth-year pro has played over 90 percent of snaps on defense during Green Bay's last two games. Those performances came with Darnell Savage (ankle) sidelined. In the event that Savage is able to retake the field Week 8, Redmond would likely revert to a rotational role in Green Bay's secondary.
More News
-
Packers' Will Redmond: Will start at free safety•
-
Packers' Will Redmond: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Packers' Will Redmond: Paces squad in tackles•
-
Packers' Will Redmond: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Packers' Will Redmond: Practices in full•
-
Packers' Will Redmond: Nearing return from concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...