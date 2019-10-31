Redmond (ankle/elbow) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's walkthrough.

The 24-year-old played through the ankle injury Sunday against the Chiefs but appears to have suffered the elbow injury during the contest. Redmond played only 10 defensive snaps in the victory as Darnell Savage returned from his three-game absence.

