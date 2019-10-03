Play

Redmond is recovering from a concussion and was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Redmond suffered the concussion during last Thursday's loss to the Eagles, but the fact he's starting the week as a limited participant bodes well for his recovery. The 25-year-old will still need to fully clear the concussion protocol before returning to game action.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories