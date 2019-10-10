Packers' Will Redmond: Paces squad in tackles
Redmond made nine solo tackles -- one for a loss -- in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Cowboys.
Darnell Savage's ankle injury in the first half afforded Redmond a season-high 55 defensive snaps, and he took advantage of the role. The fourth-year pro posted a team high in tackles, which doubled as his career best. Savage's injury is considered minor, but Redmond will be in line for another hefty role if the rookie suffers a setback.
