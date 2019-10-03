Play

Redmond (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The Packers haven't yet confirmed whether Redmond has cleared the league's concussion protocol, but in any case he appears to be nearing a return to full health. When back on the field, the 25-year-old will play a depth role in Green Bay's secondary and contribute on special teams.

