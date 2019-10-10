Redmond was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Redmond appears to have picked up a shoulder injury during last Sunday's win over the Cowboys, during which he led Green Bay's defense with nine tackles. He'll have two more opportunities to upgrade to full participant ahead of Monday's divisional contest against Detroit. If Darnell Savage (ankle) is forced to miss any more time, Redmond will continue to play a large role on defense.

