Redmond suffered a hamstring injury Monday against the Vikings and is questionable to return.

Redmond primarily plays on special teams, as he only has played in about 30 percent of the defensive snaps this season. Still, should Redmond not return the Packers will have to rely on Ibraheim Campbell as the only reserve safety remaining on the roster.

