Redmond re-signed with the Packers on Thursday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old had 36 tackles (25 solo) in 13 games as a fill-in starter and special-teams contributor last season, though he didn't see any defensive snaps down the stretch in the regular season. Redmond figures to serve in a similar role during 2020 with Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage returning as starters.

