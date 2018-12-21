Redmond (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Redmond did not practice in any capacity this week, so his lack of availability is no surprise. The depth cornerback has only played five defensive snaps with the Packers this season -- all during Week 14 against the Falcons -- so his absence is unlikely to noticeably impact Green Bay's defense.

