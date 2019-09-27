Play

Redmond has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Eagles with an undisclosed injury.

Redmond had been taken out of the game to be evaluated for a concussion, but the team seemingly hasn't confirmed a concussion or head injury. He'll be able to take advantage of extra rest with the Packers' next game coming on Oct. 14 against Dallas.

