Redmond (shoulder) won't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Lions, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Redmond practiced in a limited fashion all week, and he'll start at free safety Monday since Darnell Savage (ankle) is out. Redmond enjoyed a 76-percent snap share after Savage was injured last Sunday, and he led the team with nine solo tackles.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories