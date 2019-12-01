Play

Redmond (foot) is inactive Week 13 against the Giants.

Redmond had a brief stretch of high usage in the secondary from Weeks 5-7, but has been on the shelf since Week 10 due to a foot injury. He seemingly had a chance to return this week after logging limited practice sessions both Thursday and Friday, but the team will hold out the second-year player another week as a precaution.

