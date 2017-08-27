Play

Stanback (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's game against the Broncos, Aaron Nagler of packernews.com reports.

No running back has truly stepped up in Green Bay, so even if just a long shot, Stanback could utilize any opportunity to show he belongs on the 53-man roster. He'll have one last opportunity on Thursday against the Rams.

