default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McKinney (calf) could be sidelined for the remainder of training camp and the entire preseason, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

McKinney's optimistic that he'll be available for the regular-season opener against the Lions come Sept. 7, but the veteran safety may not see the field before then, especially with the Packers likely to take a cautious approach with his calf injury. He suited up for all 17 regular-season games in each of the previous two campaigns.

More News