McKinney (calf) could be sidelined for the remainder of training camp and the entire preseason, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

McKinney's optimistic that he'll be available for the regular-season opener against the Lions come Sept. 7, but the veteran safety may not see the field before then, especially with the Packers likely to take a cautious approach with his calf injury. He suited up for all 17 regular-season games in each of the previous two campaigns.