Packers' Xavier McKinney: Dressed in pads Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKinney (calf) was dressed in pads Thursday, though he still didn't participate in team activities, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
McKinney is making incremental progress in his return from a calf injury. He worked off to the side Monday and progressed to individual drills in pads Thursday. The team has held firm in its belief that McKinney will be ready for the regular-season opener against the Lions on Sept. 7, but he'll need to be cleared for team activities first.
