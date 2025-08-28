McKinney (calf) said Thursday that will be ready to play in the Packers' regular-season opener against the Lions on Sunday, Sept. 7, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

McKinney returned to practice last week after missing all of training camp due to a calf injury. The 2020 second-rounder appeared confident that he would be ready to play in the Packers' regular-season opener, and his practice participation next week should indicate his chances of suiting up for Week 1. McKinney logged 88 tackles (60 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one fumble recovery and eight interceptions across 17 regular-season games in 2024.