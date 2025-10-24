Packers' Xavier McKinney: Green light to play Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKinney (ankle/knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Steelers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
McKinney tweaked his ankle and knee during the Packers' Week 7 win over the Cardinals. Those injuries limited his practice participation Wednesday and Thursday, but he faded an injury designation for Week 8 after practicing in full Friday. The sixth-year safety has opened the season with 36 tackles (16 solo) and three pass defenses (one interception) through six regular-season games.
