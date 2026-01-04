Packers' Xavier McKinney: Idle for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKinney (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
McKinney will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's regular-season finale, seeing as the Packers cannot improve from the No. 7 seed in the NFC for the postseason. Kitan Oladapo is poised to start at safety alognside Evan Williams for Week 18. McKinney will end the 2025 regular season with 107 tackles (54 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 10 pass defenses (two interceptions) and one forced fumble over 16 games.
