Packers' Xavier McKinney: Leads GB in snaps Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKinney finished Thursday's 27-18 win over the Commanders with three solo tackles and a pass defense.
McKinney played every single defensive snap while also playing 12 snaps on special teams to the lead the Packers in snaps during Thursday's win. The 2020 second-rounder has opened his second season in Green Bay with nine tackles (six solo) and a pass defense.
More News
-
Packers' Xavier McKinney: Practicing in full Wednesday•
-
Packers' Xavier McKinney: Expecting to play Week 1•
-
Packers' Xavier McKinney: Returns to practice•
-
Packers' Xavier McKinney: Dressed in pads Thursday•
-
Packers' Xavier McKinney: Working off to side Monday•
-
Packers' Xavier McKinney: Expected back for Week 1•