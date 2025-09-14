default-cbs-image
McKinney finished Thursday's 27-18 win over the Commanders with three solo tackles and a pass defense.

McKinney played every single defensive snap while also playing 12 snaps on special teams to the lead the Packers in snaps during Thursday's win. The 2020 second-rounder has opened his second season in Green Bay with nine tackles (six solo) and a pass defense.

