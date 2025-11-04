McKinney tallied nine tackles, including 1.0 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in Sunday's loss to Carolina.

Though the Packers suffered an upset loss, McKinney put together his best game of the campaign, leading Green Bay with a season-high nine stops. Among those were his first sack of the season -- a takedown of Bryce Young that also resulted in a fumble, though the Panthers were able to recover. Two plays after the sack, McKinney picked off Young in Green Bay's end zone to halt a Carolina drive that had reached the red zone. McKinney has 52 tackles and four pass defenses, including two interceptions, through eight games this season.