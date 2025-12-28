McKinney finished Saturday's 41-24 loss to Baltimore with 13 tackles (six solo).

McKinney was one of three Packers defenders to play every single snap, and he finished the contest with a game-high 13 tackles, matching his career high that he logged in Week 11 of the 2023 season as a member of the Giants. McKinney is up to 107 combined tackles through 16 regular-season games, marking the second time in his six-year NFL career that he has reached 100-plus tackles in a season. With the Packers locked in as the NFC's seventh seed heading into the postseason, McKinney and the rest of the Packers starters could be rested or operate on a snap count against the Vikings in Week 18.