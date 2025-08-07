McKinney (calf) did not practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

McKinney was off to the side and doing rehab work during Green Bay's practice Thursday. It is likely the Packers are being cautious with the 2024 All-Pro, but his status is up in the air for Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets. McKinney has played all 17 regular-season games the past two years.