McKinney (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

McKinney was added to Friday's practice report as a limited participant due to a foot injury. His late addition to the practice report isn't a good sign, and McKinney is now in jeopardy to miss his first game due to injury since the 2022 campaign as a member of the Giants. Kitan Oladapo and Kamal Hadden would be the top candidates to start at safety alongside Evan Williams if McKinney is unable to play Sunday.