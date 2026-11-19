McKinney registered six tackles (three solo) and an interception during the Packers' 30-10 loss to the Vikings in Week 10.

McKinney picked off a deep pass from Kirk Cousins intended for Tai Felton late in the second quarter, although the Packers' offense failed to turn that takeaway into points before the end of the half. McKinney has three picks over his last two outings and is up to a league-leading six interceptions. The veteran safety is up to 44 tackles (25 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and seven pass defenses through 10 regular-season games.