McKinney recorded six total tackles (two solo) and one interception in Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns.

The All-Pro safety nabbed his first pick of the 2025 season late in the second quarter of Sunday's loss, intercepting a pass intended for Jerry Jeudy. McKinney played 100-percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps for the third consecutive game and has now recorded 15 total tackles and two passes defended, including one interception, so far this season. He's expected to remain of the NFL's premier safeties ahead of a Week 4 matchup against the Cowboys.