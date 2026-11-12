McKinney posted four tackles (two solo) and two interceptions during the Packers' 45-27 win over the Patriots in Week 9.

Both of McKinney's interceptions took place in the first half, and the Packers offense capitalized by scoring touchdowns off of each of those two takeaways. It was the second time this season that McKinney logged two picks, and his five interceptions are tied with Amani Hooker for most in the NFL. McKinney is up to 38 tackles (22 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and six pass defenses through nine regular-season games.