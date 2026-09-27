McKinney recorded five tackles (four solo) and one interception during the Packers' 35-14 loss to the Falcons on Thursday.

It looked like the Packers' defense was going to make Thursday night a miserable 2026 debut for Michael Penix after the Falcons' QB was picked off by McKinney on the fourth play of Atlanta's first drive of the game, although Green Bay's offense was unable to capitalize on the takeaway. It was only two seasons ago that McKinney led the NFL with eight interceptions, though he's logged three picks across 19 regular-season games since the beginning of the 2025 campaign. He's opened the 2026 campaign with 12 tackles (nine solo) and one interception, and he's behind pace for the third 100th-tackle season of his seven-year NFL career.